Thai team expects a tough competition in Davis Cup final

ISLAMABAD, Sep 12 (APP): The Thailand team expects a tough

competition ahead with the Pakistani players in the Davis Cup Asia-

Oceania Group-II final scheduled to be held here at Pakistan Sports

Complex courts from September 15 to 17.

Speaking in a press conference here at a local hotel on Tuesday, Thailand team captain Captain Vittaya Samrej said we expect a tough challenge on grass courts against Pakistan team.

“We feel we have an edge over Pakistan in singles while Pakistan is good in doubles category,” he said.

The Thailand team includes Wishaya Trongcharoenchaikul, Kittiphong Wachiramanowong, Sanchai Ratiwatana and Sonchat Ratiwatana who believes Pakistan is a sports loving country and lauded the revival of international sports activities in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Pakistan Davis Cup team player Aisam ul Haq said this is the best Pakistan Davis Cup team available and all players are well prepared for the mega final.

“It is very good to see the revival of international sports activities in Pakistan,” he said and praised International Tennis Federation (ITF) for allotting the Davis Cup final to Pakistan.

He said we have a chance to qualify for Group I. “Doubles is the key to win in the Davis Cup tie,” he said.

Aisam hoped that ITF grants more international tournaments to

Pakistan in the days to come.

Pakistan team included Aqeel Khan, Shahzad Khan, Muhammad Abid

and captain Mohammed Khalid.

Aqeel said we are confident for the final and these are the best

grass courts prepared.