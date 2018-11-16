Textile group exports posts 0.41% growth in four months, reached to US$ 4.407 bln

ISLAMABAD, Nov 16 (APP):Textile group exports from the country during first four months of current financial year grew by 0.41 percent
as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year and textile products worth US$ 4.407 billion
exported as compared the exports of US$ 4.389 billion of same period last year.
