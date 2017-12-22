Textile exports increase by 7.66pc

ISLAMABAD, Dec 22 (APP):The textile exports of the country have increased by 7.66 percent during the first five months of current fiscal year as compared to the exports of textile goods for the corresponding period of the last year.

According to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics the overall textile exports from the country were recorded at 5.510 billion dollars during July-November (2017-18) against the exports of 5.118 billion dollars during July-November (2016-17), showing a growth of 7.66 percent, radio Pakistan reported.

The products that contributed in positive growth in external trade included raw cotton, the exports of which grew by 49.78 percent by going up from 33.513 million dollars last year to $50.195 million during the current fiscal year.