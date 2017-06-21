Textile exports decrease 1.98% in 11 months

ISLAMABAD, June 21 (APP): The textile exports from the country

witnessed decrease of 1.98 percent during the first eleven months of

the current fiscal year compared to the corresponding period of last

year.

The textile exports during July-May (2016-17) were recorded at

$11,234.885 million compared to the exports of $11,461.497 million

recorded during July-May (2015-16), according to data released by

the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The textile products that contributed in the negative growth

included cotton yarn, the trade of which decreased by 3.64 percent

by going down from the exports of $1,176.999 million last year to

$1,134.191 million during the current year.

The exports of cotton cloth also decreased from $2,065.794

million to $1,945.670 million, showing negative growth of 5.81

percent while the exports of raw cotton decreased by 47.14 percent,

from $75.996 million to $40.169 million.

The exports of yarn (other than cotton yarn) decreased by

27.32 percent by falling from $30.648 million to $22.274 million

while the exports of knitwear decreased by 1.84 percent from

$2,146.744 million to $2,107.612 million.

Exports of towels decreased from $739.986 million to $704.702

million, a decline of 4.77 million while the exports of arts, silk

and synthetic textile decreased by 32.99 percent, from $267.035

million last year to $259.127 million during the ongoing fiscal

year.

The made up articles (excluding towels and beadwear) witnessed

nominal decrease of 0.45 percent by going down from $586.093 million

to $583.480 million, according to PBS data.

The products that witnessed positive growth in the trade

included cotton (carded or combed), exports of which increased by

71.94 percent from $0.139 million last year to $0.239 million during

the ongoing year.

The exports of bed-wear increased by 3.22 percent by going up

from trade of $1,862.703 million to $1,922.648 million, exports of

tents, canvas and taruplin also increased by 4.1 percent by going up

from $81.336 million to $124.325 million while the exports of

readymade garments increased by 4.10 percent by growing from

$1,992.183 million to $2,073.943 million.

Meanwhile, On year-on-year basis, the textile exports during

May 2017 decreased by 12.24 percent as compared to the same months

of last year.

The textile exports during May 2017 were recorded at $938.589

million compared to the exports of 1,069.534 million during May

2016.

On month-on-month basis, the textile exports decreased by 8.47

percent in May 2017 when compared to the exports of $1,025.399

million during April 2017, the data revealed.