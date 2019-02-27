ISLAMABAD, Feb 27 (APP):Following is the text of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address to the nation:

“In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful!“

My Pakistanis, I wanted to take the nation into confidence over the developments since yesterday morning. You know that we had offered cooperation to India on investigation over Pulwama incident.

I understood the pain of the families who lost family members in Pulwama. I have visited hospitals and seen the pain of people affected by violence. We have lost 70,000 of our own people during the last ten years and I can realize the pain and suffering of the survivors and the injured who were crippled and who lost their eyes.

We offered India that we would cooperate in investigation and it is not in Pakistan’s interest to let her land be used for terrorism. There is no point of dispute in such an offer of cooperation.

Yet, I had still feared that India would ignore the offer and still take action, and I had therefore warned India against aggression and said we will be compelled to respond because no sovereign country can allow the violation of its sovereignty and did not allow any other country to decide about the crime and assume the role of judge, jury and execution.

Moreover, I had the fear that India would act because of their upcoming elections, therefore, I had told India that Pakistan will respond. When India made a strike yesterday morning, the army chief, air chief and I spoke.

We did not respond in haste as we did not have a complete assessment of the damage caused and it would have been irresponsible on our part as it may have resulted in casualties on their side. Once we assessed the damage caused, we were ready to take action.