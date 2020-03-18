Test cricketer Fakhar appreciates Punjab govt’s efforts against coronavirus

Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Mar 18 (APP):Pakistan’s star batsman Fakhar Zaman has appreciated the efforts of the Punjab government

in its fight against coronavirus.

In a video message here on Wednesday, Fakhar Zaman said the Punjab government had made

excellent arrangements for an awareness of the masses in regard to coronavirus.

“We are united against this deadly virus which is affecting the entire world. We can win this

fight against coronavirus by taking the maximum and effective preventive

measures”, he said

Fakhar Zaman urged the masses to support the Punjab government in its fight against

coronavirus pandemic. “We must use hand-washing soap repeatedly and avoid unnecessary

handshaking with friends and relatives. We must cooperate with paramedical staff and

doctors as well in this testing time”, he said.