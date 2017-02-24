Terrorists to soon reach their end: Barjees

LAHORE, Feb 24 (APP): Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and

Gilgit-Baltistan Ch M Berjees Tahir said on Friday that Pakistani

nation had won the war against terrorism morally, and soon the

terrorists would reach their end.

He was talking to media after inaugurating afforestation

drive 2017 at Kashmir office here.

He said that even after facing crucial situation, the morale

of the nation was high and the world witnessed that nobody was

shut shops after the Defence blast.

He said that PSL final would be held in Lahore at every cost

as the terrorists could not demoralize the nation through

their activities.

Barjees asked the media to show responsible gesture in

profession during reporting.