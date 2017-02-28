Terrorists to be dealt with iron hand: Governor Sindh

KARACHI, Feb 28 (APP): Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair has said

that every step would be taken for sustainable law and order in the

province and that the terrorists would be dealt with an iron hand.

He was presiding over a high level meeting with regard to the law

and order in the province at the Governor House here on Tuesday.

The meeting was also attended by the Director General of Pakistan

Rangers, Sindh, Major Gen. Muhammad Saeed, Provincial Home Secretary,

Qazi Shahid Pervez, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Sindh, A.D.

Khawaja and Commissioner Karachi, Ejaz Ahmed Khan.

The Governor said that the Rangers, police and other law

enforcement agencies have rendered immense sacrifices for restoring

the law and order in Karachi and that these efforts would not be

allowed to gain in vain.

He declared that the ongoing Karachi Operation would be taken to

its logical conclusion.

Muhammad Zubair said that Sindh is a land of Sufis and of peace,

love and brotherhood.

He was of the view that the recent act of terror at the shrine of

Lal Shehbaz Qalandar in Sehwan, was an unsuccessful attempt to mar the

spirit of peace. The people with their unity frustrated such an

attempt.

The Secretary Home and IGP briefed the Governor about the results

of the ongoing operation, targets, plan against terrorists as well as

regarding the census schedule for next month.

Governor said that the census which is scheduled to commence from

March 15 was very important for the country as this would ensure

equitable distribution of resources.

He stated that completion of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor

would (CPEC) initiate an era of progress and prosperity in the

country.

Muhammad Zubair said that foolproof security would be ensured for

the Chinese experts and those associated with CPEC. A special unit has

been constituted for this in the Sindh Police.