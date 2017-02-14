Terrorists of all hue and color, their financiers, planners, abettors including from outside will be hunted across country: COAS

RAWALPINDI, Feb 14, (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS ) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday said that terrorists of all hue and colour, their masters, financiers, planners, and abettors including from outside would be hunted across the country, held accountable and responded to.

“Our gains over the years cannot be reversed,” he said while chairing a security meeting at Corps Headquarters Lahore. Lieutenant General Sadiq Ali, Commander Lahore Corps and intelligence agencies briefed him on the last night’s blast, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The COAS said that such incidents could neither lower our national resolve nor could affect our ongoing efforts against terrorism.

He appreciated efforts of intelligence agencies in tracing culprits of last night blast which had resulted in to important apprehensions overnight, including few Afghans.

He directed to expedite efforts to unearth the complete network.

Talking about its linkage to sabotage forthcoming PSL Final match in Lahore, the COAS said that army would extend full support to all concerned for holding the event as scheduled.

Later, the COAS visited bereaved family of shaheed DIG Mubeen and offered Fatiha.

Talking to mother of the Shaheed, the COAS said that sacrifice of his brave son and those by the nation would not go waste. “We have to defeat this inhuman brutal mindset and as a nation we shall,” he said.

He also expressed his grief and condolences with other bereaved families of the last night blast.

The COAS also visited the injured at Services Hospital.