Terrorists, facilitators be annihilated with unity: CM

LAHORE, July 26 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad

Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday that terrorists and their

facilitators would be completely annihilated with the power

of unity and cohesion.

The Chief Minister expressed these views while talking

to a delegation of Pakistan Muslim League-N who called on

him, here Wednesday.

“Pakistan belongs to all of us and we shall work jointly

for making it to move forward”, he added. He said terrorism,

fanaticism and sectarianism were not the destiny of the people

and such menaces had no place in Pakistan of Quaid-e-Azam

Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Pakistanis are a brave nation and

its sacrifices in war against terrorism were acknowledged

everywhere, he added.

The commitment of Pakistani nation was even higher than

the challenge of terrorism and the country would be made

a heaven of peace by defeating the menace of terrorism at

every cost.

He said that officers, jawans of Pak army and their

children, police officers, jawans and members of other

security agencies have rendered immortal sacrifices in

the war against terrorism and added that the people have

also shed their blood in this anti-terrorism crusade.

The holy land is burning in the fire of terrorism for

the last many decades and the facilitators siding with

the cowards hitting the police officials and innocent

citizens deserve exemplary punishment and no leniency

can be given to them, he said. The terrorists targeting

the innocent citizens were not even eligible to be called

as humans and they were rather like savage beasts, he added.

He said that martyred persons sacrificing their lives

in the war against terrorism cannot be retracted but the

revenge of precious blood of these martyrs will be taken

at every cost. He said that war against terrorism was the

war of our survival. Thousands of Pakistanis have embraced

martyrdom but this has not lessened the commitment of our

nation against the terrorism, he said.

The CM said that it is not an

ordinary warfare as it is the battle of our as well as that

of coming generations’ survival. He added that the coward

activities of the terrorists cannot weaken the strong commitment

of Pakistani nation. Our enemies are conspiring against the

motherland but the nation will never let the nefarious designs

of the enemies succeed.

The nation has failed every attempt of creating unrest in

the country with the power of unity and cohesion and no such

conspiracy will be allowed to succeed in future as well. On

one side, the enemies are conspiring to dent the solidarity

of the country and on the other side some defeated political

elements are creating hindrances against Pakistan which is

fast moving on the road to prosperity. They are doing it to

satiate their evil ego. It’s time to maintain unity instead

of creating any disunity in the nation and we should think

for the country and die for it because we all owe everything

to Pakistan, he added.