Terrorists enemies of Balochistan’s progress: PR Minister

LAHORE, Dec 6 (APP):Pakistan Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique has strongly condemned the terrorist
attack on the labourers working at a railway bridge in Harnai, Balochistan.
In a statement on Wednesday, he expressed his determination that culprits would be punished at any cost.
He said that coward terrorists attempted to halt
development and progress of the province by attacking
on the innocent people.
He said that labourers were working for the restoration
of destroyed track at Sibbi-Harnai section which was in the
last phase of completion under the supervision of the
National Logistic Cell.
He said that restoration of the Sibbi-Harnai section
would open new era of the progress and prosperity in
the area.
Saad said that development work in the province would
be continued even after difficulties and attacks.
