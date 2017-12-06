Terrorists enemies of Balochistan’s progress: PR Minister

LAHORE, Dec 6 (APP):Pakistan Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique has strongly condemned the terrorist

attack on the labourers working at a railway bridge in Harnai, Balochistan.

In a statement on Wednesday, he expressed his determination that culprits would be punished at any cost.

He said that coward terrorists attempted to halt

development and progress of the province by attacking

on the innocent people.

He said that labourers were working for the restoration

of destroyed track at Sibbi-Harnai section which was in the

last phase of completion under the supervision of the

National Logistic Cell.

He said that restoration of the Sibbi-Harnai section

would open new era of the progress and prosperity in

the area.

Saad said that development work in the province would

be continued even after difficulties and attacks.