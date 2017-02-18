Terrorists cannot hamper progress; national unity to frustrate their evil designs: President Mamnoon

KARACHI, Feb 18 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain has said that the terrorists cannot hamper the path of national progress and development and the nation with its unity, would frustrate their evil designs.

He stated this while addressing as chief guest at the first convocation of the Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) here on Saturday.

The President said that action against the terrorists would continue till their elimination. The terrorists, their sponsors and facilitators would be brought to justice, he added.

Referring to recent incidents of terrorism in various areas of the country, he offered condolences and assured the victims and their families that they were not alone and the entire nation shared their sorrow and grief.

He also cautioned the nation not to pay heed towards the propaganda of those who are out to spread a negative approach and trying to hamper the path of progress and development. However, nefarious designs of the enemies of the country would not succeed.

Mamnoon Hussain further pointed out that the present government was heading in the right direction and the country was making a headway.

He stated that with the collaboration of the federal as well as the provincial governments, there would be more opportunities for the process of development.

The President exhorted the youngsters to concentrate towards the acquisition of knowledge and prepare themselves for the future responsibilities.

He informed that the required changes would be made in the curriculum in accordance with the national goals and objectives.

Mamnoon Hussain also spoke of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and made it clear that there were no changes in its routes.

He said that after the completion of this mega project, Pakistan would emerge as a very important country in the region.

The President also asked the neighbouring country to be the part of the CPEC with an open heart.

He pointed out that the Green Line Bus Service Project in Karachi would complete by the end of the current year.

Mamnoon Hussain said that the CPEC not only pertained to the present but to the future as well.

He was of the view that those nations make headway that uphold their values and at the same time undertake the required planning to come up to the requirements of the future.

The President pointed out that in the past, educational priorities were not in the right direction which had affected the education of

youngsters.

However, now a special committee is at work to bring about the required reforms in the system of education and to mould it in accordance with the national requirements as well as aims and

objectives.

Mamnoon Hussain also highlight the significance of the women education for preparing them to be part of national workforce to spur the process of development.

He said that the present function was of immense importance as the Sindh Madressah was the alma mater of Founder of the Nation, Quaid i Azam Muhmmad Ali Jinnah.

The President hoped that this institution would make rapid development in the years ahead.

At the convocation, he also gave away awards to the students who excelled in various disciplines.

Sindh Governor, Muhammad Zubair, was also present on the occasion.

Vice Chancellor Dr.Muhammad Ali Shaikh, presented the welcome address.