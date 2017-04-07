Terrorists are common enemy of Pakistan, Afghanistan: COAS

RAWALPINDI, April 7 (APP): The thirteen-member media delegation

from Afghanistan currently on visit to Pakistan, on Monday visited

Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), where Director General Major

General Asif Ghafoor gave detailed briefing about Pakistan-

Afghanistan border and efforts by Pakistan made thus for.

The Director General ISPR also shared details of the meeting

of Afghan Defence Attache at United Kingdom (UK)

with Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa during

his recent visit to the UK.

He shared with them quotes of the COAS, who during the meeting

had said “Every Afghan is dear to me as every Pakistani, I am as

hurt for every Afghan who is a victim of terrorism as much as I am

for every Pakistani. Terrorists are our common enemy.”

The visiting media delegation included journalists

representing renowned Afghan media outlets. The delegation had

already visited Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of States and

Frontrier Regions, Ministry of Commerce, Higher Education Commission

(HEC), Headquarters Frontier Constabulary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and

National Security Division.

The aim of the visit was to let Afghan Media know efforts

being made by Pakistan on war against terrorism which is common

threat to both brotherly countries.

During the Afghan Media delegation visit to ISPR,

representatives of Pakistani media were also present.

The visit is expected to enable the visiting media-men to have

better understanding of Pakistan’s perspective and efforts for

bringing about peace and stability in the region for onward sharing

in Afghan media.

It was concluded that menace of terrorism has affected both

the countries which necessitated the need for having greater

cooperation based on mutual trust rather than blame game.