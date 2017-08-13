Terrorists to be taken to their logical end: COAS

LAHORE, Aug 13 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar

Javed Bajwa has said that terrorists would be taken to their logical

end and totally flushed out from the country.

He was addressing a ceremony after hoisting the highest flag

of South Asia and eighth highest in the world here at Wagah Border

on the 70th Independence Day of Pakistan.

The COAS said that Pakistan had rendered matchless sacrifices

in the war against terrorism. Expressing the determination to wipe

out terrorism from the country, he said that terrorists’ bullets and

ammunition would be finished but they would not be able to defeat

the passion and love of the `jawans’ of Pakistan Army for the

motherland.

He said Pakistan at present was confronted with a host of

internal and external challenges. He assured that Pakistan Army,

Rangers and other Law Enforcement Agencies would never deject the

people of Pakistan.

“We will foil the nefarious designs of anyone, who will try to

cast an evil eye on Pakistan,” he added.

He expressed the resolve to make Pakistan a country as

envisioned by Allama Mohammad Iqbal and Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali

Jinnah.

He said mistakes had been committed during the past 70 years

but now Pakistan was moving on the right path, which he added was

the path of law and the Constitution.

He said every institution in Pakistan was doing its duty and

working for the supremacy of Constitution.

The Army Chief said that Pakistan’s flag was a symbol of its

dignity and prosperity. He said Pakistan was created in the name of

Allah and His Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) and no one could defeat

it.

He congratulated Pakistan Rangers for arranging a superb flag

hoisting ceremony at the Wagah Border.