Terrorists to be taken to their logical end: COAS

LAHORE, Aug 13 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar
Javed Bajwa has said that terrorists would be taken to their logical
end and totally flushed out from the country.
He was addressing a ceremony after hoisting the highest flag
of South Asia and eighth highest in the world here at Wagah Border
on the 70th Independence Day of Pakistan.
The COAS said that Pakistan had rendered matchless sacrifices
in the war against terrorism. Expressing the determination to wipe
out terrorism from the country, he said that terrorists’ bullets and
ammunition would be finished but they would not be able to defeat
the passion and love of the `jawans’ of Pakistan Army for the
motherland.
He said Pakistan at present was confronted with a host of
internal and external challenges. He assured that Pakistan Army,
Rangers and other Law Enforcement Agencies would never deject the
people of Pakistan.
“We will foil the nefarious designs of anyone, who will try to
cast an evil eye on Pakistan,” he added.
He expressed the resolve to make Pakistan a country as
envisioned by Allama Mohammad Iqbal and Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali
Jinnah.
He said mistakes had been committed during the past 70 years
but now Pakistan was moving on the right path, which he added was
the path of law and the Constitution.
He said every institution in Pakistan was doing its duty and
working for the supremacy of Constitution.
The Army Chief said that Pakistan’s flag was a symbol of its
dignity and prosperity. He said Pakistan was created in the name of
Allah and His Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) and no one could defeat
it.
He congratulated Pakistan Rangers for arranging a superb flag
hoisting ceremony at the Wagah Border.
