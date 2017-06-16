Terrorism shall be rooted out through operation RUF: COAS

RAWALPINDI June 16 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General
Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday said that Pakistan has fought against
terrorism indiscriminately and shall root it out through ongoing
operation Radd-ul-Fasaad (RUF).
General Qamar Javed Bajwa stated this while addressing
participants of National Security and War Course at National Defence
University Islamabad.
Highlighting internal and external challenges to national
security, the COAS said that the full spectrum of threat demands
comprehensive national response and Army is fully engaged in
enabling that response in coordination with other institutions of
the state.
He said that terrorism has no religion, sect or ethnicity.
Pakistan has fought against this menace indiscriminately.
He said that terrorism cannot be defeated by closing eyes
from one’s own responsibilities and resorting to throwing blames
outside as being done by few players in the region.
He said that Pakistan Army is committed to defence and
security of the country and shall continue to perform with support
of the people of Pakistan.
Earlier, on arrival at NDU, COAS was received by President
NDU Lieutenant General Rizwan Akhtar.
