Terrorism eliminated from country due to PML-N govt’s efforts: Qayyum

ISLAMABAD, Dec 31 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Lt. Gen (Retd) Abdul Qayyum Sunday said terrorism was eliminated from the country due to hectic efforts of the PML-N government.

Talking to PTV, he said 2017 Pakistan was much better and peaceful as compared to 2013 when PML-N government came into power. Some 3000 terror incidents occurred in 2013.

He said peace and colors of Karachi had restored due to operation in the metropolitan city that’s why the provincial government permitted people to celebrate a new year at Sea View.

Abdul Qayyum said political parties including PML-N, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) were holding public gatherings and processions without any fear of terror attacks.