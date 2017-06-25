Terrorism being effectively tackled: PM

LONDON, June 25 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif Sunday said the menace of terrorism was being countered

with effective implementation of operation Radd-ul Fasad under

the National Action Plan.

Talking to media here after offering Eid prayers, the

prime minister said the law and order had improved a lot

during the last four years with successful steps to eliminate

terrorism.

Referring to recent terror attacks in the country, the

prime minister said the terrorism incidents had been reduced

to a great extent. The terrorism had been annihilated though

isolated incidents took place which would end soon, he added.

The prime minister also expressed his grief over the

loss of human lives in Ahmadpur Sharqia, Bhawalpur oil spill

tragic incident.

He said that he had talked to Punjab chief minister

Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif over phone and directed for immediate

relief to the injured and victims’ families.