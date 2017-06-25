LONDON, June 25 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif Sunday said the menace of terrorism was being countered
with effective implementation of operation Radd-ul Fasad under
the National Action Plan.
Talking to media here after offering Eid prayers, the
prime minister said the law and order had improved a lot
during the last four years with successful steps to eliminate
terrorism.
Referring to recent terror attacks in the country, the
prime minister said the terrorism incidents had been reduced
to a great extent. The terrorism had been annihilated though
isolated incidents took place which would end soon, he added.
The prime minister also expressed his grief over the
loss of human lives in Ahmadpur Sharqia, Bhawalpur oil spill
tragic incident.
He said that he had talked to Punjab chief minister
Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif over phone and directed for immediate
relief to the injured and victims’ families.
Terrorism being effectively tackled: PM
