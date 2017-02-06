Terrorism badly nosed down sports in Pakistan: NA told

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (APP):Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Riaz Hussain Pirzada Monday informed the National Assembly that terrorism had nosed down sports activities in the country adding that situation was being improved after successful military operation Zarb-e-Azb against the terrorists.

Responding to various supplementary questions during Question Hour, the minister said local and traditional fairs had to ban due to terrorists activities resulting set back to traditional games like Kabaddi and wrestling.

He said now efforts were being made for uplifting of sports in the country. Recently international Devos Tennis and Squash Tournaments were organized to attract foreigner players.

The minister said Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has affiliated 38 National Sports Federations which are responsible for promotion of their respective sports in the country. For the promotion of sports, the Government through Pakistan Sports Board is providing technical financial assistance to the recognized National Sports Federations in the shape of Annual Grants to meet their day-to-day requirements, and Special Grants for participation in International Competitions at home/abroad.

The PSB is working to promote the standard of sports in the country and high professionalism in sports, high fitness level tough competitions 18 and increased number of participation of countries in regional games and international competition have made medal winning very tough, he said.

However, the minister said some note worthy performance has been witnessed in Hockey, Squash, Ju-Jitsu, Wrestling, Kabaddi and Boxing.

Riaz Pirzada said Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is conducting Under-16 talent hunt programme across the country on annual basis for the last nine years.

He said around ten to twelve thousand players appear for these trails every year at all the sixteen regions nationwide.