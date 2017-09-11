Terror uprooted, playgrounds to resonate with activity: minister

LAHORE, Sept 11 (APP): Provincial Minister for Sports and
Youth Affairs Jehangir Shuja Khanzada has said that collected
efforts of the armed forces, law-enforcement agencies and people
have broken the backbone of terrorist networks and eliminated
their hideouts in the country.
Addressing a ceremony in connection with the Defence Day
titled ‘Difaa-e-Pakistan – Mera Eman’ at Unique College here on
Monday, he said that the playgrounds in the country would see a
new life of activity and the arrival of ICC World-XI for three
T20 cricket matches was a step towards achieving this ideal.
The ceremony commemorated sacrifices of the 1965 war
heroes and the martyrdom of former Punjab home minister
Col (retd) Shuja Khanzada, who destroyed terrorist networks
in the province before embracing martyrdom in a suicide attack.
Jehangir Khanzada said his father was a great patriot who
believed in protecting the country at the cost of his life. He
said the late Shuja Khanzada was aware of the threats to his
life, but he wanted to see the country free of all terrorists.
The sports minister said the armed forces had annihilated
terrorists with their guns and ammunition and now was the time
to present the beautiful face of the country through sports
and rich culture.
Talking about the initiatives of the Punjab government
against terrorism, he said that law and order situation had
improved a great deal due to the coordinated efforts of the
law-enforcement agencies, and civil and military organisations.
He said that the National Action Plan (NAP) was being
implemented in letter and spirit.
He said that the enactment of laws related to counter-terrorism
force, the rent house affairs, wall-chalking, use of loud-speakers,
public order, amendments to the arms and security ordinance,
computerised arms licences, closure of web links, geo-tagging
of mosques, religious seminaries and minority worship places
and police reforms were different steps in the implementation
of NAP.
He said that sports was an antidote to terrorism as it
inculcated tolerance and helped in controlling our aggressive
attitude in lives. He said that the culture of sports in
society would help overcome terrorist and extremist tendencies.
He paid special tribute to the martyred soldiers and the
“Ghazis”, who protect the frontiers of the country day and
night. The minister appreciated the girl students for their
dramatic performance to create awareness in society. The
minister also raised slogan of Pakistan Zindabad with the
students.
The students presented different war songs and a play on
anti-terrorist theme, which won applaud from the audience.
A special documentary was also played on the life and
achievements of Col (retd) Shuja Khanzada as a soldier,
diplomat, politician and terrorist-buster.
The other guests included Brig (retd) Tariq Rasool,
Director Sports Wapda Col (retd) Mohsin, Prof Muhammad Jawad
of Punjab University and former Olympian Khwaja Jameel.
