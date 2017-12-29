Terror incidents in Balochistan meant to hamper CPEC development projects

QUETTA, Dec 29 (APP):Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Friday said recent terrorist activities in Balochistan were meant to destabilize Pakistan internally and hamper development projects under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Speaking to reporters on the occasion of visit to Methodist Church, he said sit-in protests/Dharnas may disrupt unity and cohesion among citizens and eventually cause internal destability, besides encouraging terrorists.

He referred to the vision of Father of the Nation, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah who had declared that minorities in Pakistan would have complete religious freedom.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Mohammad Yousuf, IG Police Balochistan Moazzam Jah Ansari also accompanied the Interior Minister.

Ahsan Iqbal said the army and law-enforcement agencies have broken the backbone of terrorists during the last four years. However, the war against terrorists is still underway, he added.

He said terrorists are somehow using the western borders of the country

and trying to plot different terror incidents in the Balochistan Province.

“All religions in world teach peace, brotherhood and equality” he said

and added these terrorists have no religion and they even lack any regard

for humanity.

He urged political parties and leaders to get united for ensuring peaceful

atmosphere across the country. It is imperative for the prosperity and

welfare of the masses, he added.

The Interior Minister said “Quetta Safe City Project has been launched

to safeguard the internal roads and improve Quetta’s overall security system.