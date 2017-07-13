Tension to remain if India ignores precondition: Chinese experts

BEIJING, July 13 (APP): The border tension between China and India will

remain if India continues to ignore a precondition for dialogue repeatedly put forward by China – to withdraw its troops who trespassed, experts said on Thursday.

China has repeatedly urged India to unconditionally withdraw its troops

to the Indian side of the boundary. It also said that the withdrawal is the precondition to restarting dialogue.

Indian troops crossed into China’s Doklam region in June and obstructed work on a road construction project on a plateau borders to the Indian state of Sikkim.

Indian Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar said the other day that “India

and China can manage differences that are likely to arise from time to time over their contested border”.

Jaishankar said that the two countries can handle the disputes like they

have done so many times before, as “no part of the border has been agreed upon.”

Compared with Indian military officials’ hawkish tone, Jaishankar’s is

friendlier and could be a sign that the Indian government wishes to settle the issue, Hu Zhiyong, a research fellow at the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times.

However, “Jaishankar made a mistake. What he said is the solution to

previous border frictions in the disputed areas,” Lin Minwang, a professor at the Center for South Asian Studies of Fudan University.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang pointed out that “the Sikkim section is the only defined boundary between India and China. And this is totally different from the undefined boundaries in the eastern, middle and western parts.”

“China has pointed out many times that the illegal trespass of Indian

border troops on the mutually recognized border line is different from the frictions in the undefined sections of the boundary,” Geng said.

“Meanwhile, India is unlikely to accept China’s precondition, so the

restarting of a dialogue between the two countries remains up in the air. In Doklam, there are no signs of an easing of tensions,” Lin said.

According to Indian media reports, India has “moved another 2,500

soldiers from their peace-time deployment in Sikkim to further reinforce their forces on the Doklam plateau.”