ISLAMABAD, Jan 23 (APP): The 10th National Tenpin Bowling
Championship will kick off here at Leisure City Bowling Club, Safa
Gold Mall from January 24.
The championship would continue till January 29 and is being
organized by Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) in
collaboration with Leisure City Bowling Club and Capital Development
Authority (CDA).
According to Ijaz Ur Rehman, Secretary General PTBF our
sole aim is promotion of tenpin bowling in Pakistan and to produce
players of international standard.
“Despite resource constraints we are pursuing our aim to make
Pakistan the world champion in this sport and we believe that we
have talent in the country,” he said.
He said PTBF is doing its level best to attract youth to the
healthy activity of bowling and is holding bowling awareness
programs at grass-root level throughout the cities of Karachi,
Peshawar, Lahore and Islamabad.
Tenpin Bowling C’ship from Tuesday
