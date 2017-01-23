Tenpin Bowling C’ship from Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, Jan 23 (APP): The 10th National Tenpin Bowling

Championship will kick off here at Leisure City Bowling Club, Safa

Gold Mall from January 24.

The championship would continue till January 29 and is being

organized by Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) in

collaboration with Leisure City Bowling Club and Capital Development

Authority (CDA).

According to Ijaz Ur Rehman, Secretary General PTBF our

sole aim is promotion of tenpin bowling in Pakistan and to produce

players of international standard.

“Despite resource constraints we are pursuing our aim to make

Pakistan the world champion in this sport and we believe that we

have talent in the country,” he said.

He said PTBF is doing its level best to attract youth to the

healthy activity of bowling and is holding bowling awareness

programs at grass-root level throughout the cities of Karachi,

Peshawar, Lahore and Islamabad.