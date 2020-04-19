Tender for Rawal Dam Chowk Under Pass, Flyover has been issued:Ali Nawaz

ISLAMABAD, Apr 19 (APP):Due to the rush hours,the difficulties faced by those coming from Murree Bara Kahu,Taramri Chowk and adjoining areas will be resolved by construction of underpass and fly over at Rawal Dam Chowk, SAPM on CDA,Ali Nawaz Awan on Sunday said.

He said the tender for Rawal Dam Chowk Under Pass and Flyover has been issued.

Work on traffic management solution for Rawal Chowk and Park Road will commence soon as Capital Development Authority (CDA) is inviting bids for the project, he added.

Under this project, one over pass and two underpasses would be constructed at Rawal Dam Chowk.The bids are being invited under Single Stage Two Envelop procedure from technically sound and well reputed firms registered with Pakistan Engineering Council.The project will be completed with cost amounting to Rs.1246.067 millions.

The project is being executed in connection with authority’s steps towards removal of traffic congestions in the city.

The major objective of this project is to cater future traffic needs on this avenue, improve road sector efficiency on the main traffic corridors, providing uninterrupted traffic flow, stress free / comfortable and signal free driving environment thus resolving traffic issues in the vicinity and adjoining areas once for all.