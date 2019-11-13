Ten-day long Lok Mela to start from Nov 15

ISLAMABAD, Nov 13 (APP):A ten-day long folk festival popularly known as “Lok Mela” will be inaugurated at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage ( Lok Virsa) on November 15.

Minister for Federal Education, Professional Training, National History & Literary Heritage, Shafqat Mahmood likely to be the chief guest on the occasion.

The festival is scheduled from November 15 to November 24 at Lok Virsa Complex, Garden Avenue, Shakarparian.

The main features include provincial cultural pavilions, artisans at work, folk songs and dance performances, exotic craft bazaar, cultural nights, folkloric performances and many other activities.

Lok Virsa also launched “Mela Vehicle” to publicize 10-day Lok Mela 2019.

Mela Vehicle will announce about Mela schedule which include Mela dates, Mela timings, Route to be followed by public for smooth entrance, Musical Nights, Artists and Artisans participation from four provinces and regions of Azad Kashmir and Gilgit baltistan.

Mela Vehicle will cover all the major public gathering of the twin cities about Lok Mela 2019.

Mela Vehicle will keep continuing Mela announcement till the end of Lok Mela.

Hundreds of master artisans, folk artists, folk musicians and folk dancers from all over the country will participate in the festival.

The dastarbandi and chadarposhi ceremony of the festival in schedule on 19th November.