Ten-day long Independence Day celebrations start at Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD, Aug 22 (APP):A ten-day long Independence Day celebrations on Thursday started here at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) in a colorful ceremony at Heritage Museum.

Wajiha Akram, Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education and Professional Training was the chief guest on the occasion.

Secretary National History and Literary Heritage Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik also attended the inaugural ceremony.

Students of various schools also presented ‘Milli Naghma’ in live performances on the occasion to pay tribute to Pakistan, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Muhammad Iqbal, people of Kashmir and martyred.