Ten-day ‘Lok Mela’ to start from April 7

ISLAMABAD, Apr 2 (APP): Annual ten-day cultural festival “Lok

Mela” will start from April 7 with colourful performances by folk

artists, showcasing dynamic rural life and culture at Shakarparian.

Executive Director Lok Virsa, Dr. Fouzia Saeed said that the

festival would bring cultures and civilizations of all regions of

the country under one roof.

She said that more than 500 artists, singers and artisans

would participate in the festival and represent the real cultural

values of the country.

Folk artists from the four provinces, including Azad Jammu

and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan will also perform during ten days

festival.

“Lok Mela aims at promoting, perpetuating and preserving arts,

crafts, culture, folk music and traditional skills of Pakistan,” she

said.

She said that this unique event has now become a symbol of the

federation and patronage to rich cultural diversity and active

participation of the people.

“The artisans, folk artists, folk musicians and other

performers would entertain the visitors from across the country,”

she said.

She said that the festival include provincial pavilions

depicting various cultural themes, Lok Virsa pavilion, cultural

food stalls, folk dances, folk music, shopping mall, kid’s corner,

concerts in open air theatre and several others.

“In order to highlight diversity within provinces, each

pavilion will focus on a specific theme,” Dr. Fouzia said.

She said cash awards will be given to master artisans in recognition

of their craftsmanship.