Ten-day exhibition of handicrafts on June 19

ISLAMABAD, June 15 (APP): First ten-day exhibition of handicrafts made by Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) beneficiaries and its E-Commerce would be held here at Lok Virsa on June 19.

The exhibition would be held in collaboration with Lok Virsa -National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage and TCS.

Minister of State and Chairperson, BISP, MNA, Marvi Memon is sceduled to inaugurate the ten-day exhibition.

“BISP E-Commerce” is a unique initiative of BISP to bring entrepreneurial potential in its beneficiaries by marketing their products, so that they may graduate out of poverty.

The products of beneficiaries, available online, provide international recognition to the traditional handicrafts.