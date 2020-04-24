‘Telethon Corona relief fund’ receives lukewarm response : Faisal javed

ISLAMABAD, Apr 24 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Khan Friday said that the entire nation needs to take part in the drive against the infection and ‘Telethon Corona Relief Fund’ has received lukewarm response from Philanthropists and overseas Pakistanis.

Response from philanthropists towards corona Relief Fund was encouraging and entire nation would work together to make this mission a success, he said while speaking to a private news channel.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has always believed that public participation is the most effective way to mitigate any issue, he mentioned.

Faisal said this PM fund for coronavirus would set culture of micro-donations giving an opportunity to people to contribute with what anyone can do.

The prime minister has been receiving spontaneous and innumerable requests for making generous donations to support the government in the wake of this emergency, he said adding, the government had been able to collect Rs 550 million from the transmission.

“No single government can battle the pandemic. The entire nation needs to join hands to fight”, he stressed.

Speaking about Imran Khan’s experience of collecting donations for the Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital, Faisal Javed said Imran Khan always got welcoming response as people love him and trust him.

Speaking about the lockdown, Faisal said the decision to open construction industry and other linked industries would support to improve the economy and the lives of low income families.

Need of the hour is to comply with the SoPs and guidelines of the government formulated for the operation of these industries, he added.

He noted that the Prime Minister has rightly mentioned that Poverty is the bigger challenge than covid-19 and it is very difficult time for Pakistan it has to face an unprecedented situation.

The government is heading towards the right direction as far as economy and people’s health is concerned, he added.