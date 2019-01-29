Telecom sector contributed a lot in unlimited connectivity: Minister IT

ISLAMABAD, Jan 29 (APP):Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Tuesday said that the telecom sector contributed a lot in unlimited connectivity by bringing fast mobile internet to the country.

The minister said while addressing the ceremony of Zong (China Mobile Pakistan) celebrating ten years in Pakistan.

He said that over the last decade, the IT and telecommunication sector in Pakistan evolved impressively. He said with the advent of mobile internet, Pakistan is on the same route of development as that of neighboring countries.

“Telecom companies are now at the forefront of pushing Pakistan into the digital century” he added.