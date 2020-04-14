Tele-school project manifestation of PM’s vision of promoting education: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Apr 14 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Tuesday that from today Pakistan Television has started a regular tele-school broadcast.

Launched by Ministry of Education and Information and Broadcasting jointly, the project was a manifestation of Imran Khan’s vision of promoting education in the country, she said in a series of tweets.

She said that education process of the students is suspended due to coronavirus outbreak.

The SAPM that through this television channel children and other students at home will benefit from the teaching process. The duration of the special broadcast would be from 8 am to 6 pm daily and students from Class-I to Intermediate level will benefit from it, she added.

She said that the tele school would also benefit the children who cannot go to school for some reasons.

The project would also help in promoting literacy across the country, she added.

The SAPM said that children and students from remote areas would be able to benefit from this teaching and learning process as its broadcast could be viewed both on satellite and terrestrial network through antenna.