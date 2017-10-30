Tele-communication technology playing pivotal role in economy of Pakistan: President

ISLAMABAD, Oct 30 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain Monday said that the telecommunication technology was playing a pivotal role in the economy of Pakistan and due to this technology unprecedented developmental process was going on in the health, education, economy, agriculture and a number of other fields.

The President stated this while talking to the president and chief executive officer of

Telenor Group Sigve Brekke, who along with his delegation called on him here at the Awan e Sadr. Minister of State for Information Technology Anusha Rehman Khan and other high officials were also present.

The President said that revolutionary changes were being coming in the field of telecommunication following the introduction of 3G and 4G technologies in Pakistan.

He said that Telenor, with cooperation of local universities could set up a research centre

in the field of tele-communication for promoting research activities.

The President said that the present government had introduced a number of incentives

for investors and the foreign investors could get maximum benefit from it.