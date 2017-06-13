Tehmina briefs OIC Ambassadors on grave HR violations in IoK

ISLAMABAD, June 13 (APP): The Foreign Secretary, Tehmina

Janjua, Tuesday briefed the Islamabad-based OIC Ambassadors on

the grave human rights situation in the Indian occupied Jammu &

Kashmir as well as ceasefire violations by India at the Line

of Control (LoC) and the Working Boundary (WB).

According to Foreign Office statement, the Foreign

Secretary condemned the ongoing human rights violations in IoK,

which have resulted in loss of 200 civilians lives and injuries

to 20,000 Kashmiris including those by use of pellet gun

shots deliberately aimed at the upper parts of the body and

eyes, making more than 150 people permanently blind.

The Foreign Secretary invited the attention of OIC Ambassadors

over the incident of using an innocent Kashmiri as a human

shield. The incident reflected utter disregard for human dignity.

The Foreign Secretary added that the oppressed people of IoK

look for support of Muslim brethren in their just and

legitimate struggle for the realization of the right

of self-determination.