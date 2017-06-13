Tehmina briefs OIC Ambassadors on grave HR violations in IoK

ISLAMABAD, June 13 (APP): The Foreign Secretary, Tehmina
Janjua, Tuesday briefed the Islamabad-based OIC Ambassadors on
the grave human rights situation in the Indian occupied Jammu &
Kashmir as well as ceasefire violations by India at the Line
of Control (LoC) and the Working Boundary (WB).
According to Foreign Office statement, the Foreign
Secretary condemned the ongoing human rights violations in IoK,
which have resulted in loss of 200 civilians lives and injuries
to 20,000 Kashmiris including those by use of pellet gun
shots deliberately aimed at the upper parts of the body and
eyes, making more than 150 people permanently blind.
The Foreign Secretary invited the attention of OIC Ambassadors
over the incident of using an innocent Kashmiri as a human
shield. The incident reflected utter disregard for human dignity.
The Foreign Secretary added that the oppressed people of IoK
look for support of Muslim brethren in their just and
legitimate struggle for the realization of the right
of self-determination.
