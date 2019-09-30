Teenage stars look to World Cup 2020 as National U19 events to start

LAHORE, Sept 30 (APP)::The National U19 three-day and 50-over tournaments will commence from Tuesday and Saturday (October 5), respectively, with all the budding youngsters aiming to strengthening their claims for call-ups for the Pakistan U19 squad for the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup South Africa 2020.

The six city association sides will feature in the three-day matches, while the 50-over fixtures will be played after a day’s gap. Both the events will be held on a single-league basis with the one-day final to be played on 6 November and the three-day tournament final, to be played over four days, to be held from 9-12 Novembers, said a spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket Board here.

The matches will be spread over seven venues of six cities, namely: Dring Stadium, Bahawalpur; Jinnah Stadium, Sialkot; KRL Stadium, Rawalpindi; LRCA Ittefaq Ground, Lahore; Muzaffarabad Stadium, Muzaffarabad; Naya Nazimabad Ground, Karachi; R.Naveed Academy, Sheikhupura; and State Bank Stadium, Karachi, he said.