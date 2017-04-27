Techno-military relations with Russia to help boost bilateral ties: Defence Minister

ISLAMABAD April 27 (APP): Pakistan has expressed the desire that

enhanced technological military relations with Russia will further boost the bilateral relations.

The desire was expressed at a meeting held between Minister for

Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif with Russian Defence Minister General Sergey K Shoigu in Moscow, Russia, a press release Thursday said.

Khawaja Asif said his visit to Russia would further strengthen the

defence relations between the two countries.

He said Russia is an important country and Pakistan regards

its growing power as a positive development for strategic stability in multi polar world.

“Pakistan acknowledges Russia’s role in global as well as regional

affairs,” he said

He said agreement on military technical cooperation would

further enhance the relations between the two countries.

He said there was a need to encourage and enhance Russian

Navy participation in joint exercises with Pakistan Navy.