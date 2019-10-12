Technical teams formed for simplifying approval process of development portfolio

ISLAMABAD, Oct 12 (APP):The government economic team has entrusted technical teams from Economic Affairs Division, Planning Commission and the World Bank to chalk out a road-map for simplifying the structure of existing approval process of the development portfolio while identifying the specific areas of interventions and decisions and report back to the forum in a month.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by the Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Finance here Saturday. The meeting was also attended by Minister for Economic Affairs Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr. Ishrat Hussain and senior officials of State Bank of Pakistan.

The Controller General of Accounts, senior officials from the Finance Division, Planning Development and Reforms and Economic Affairs Division also attended the meeting.