Team scoring over 170 runs have chance of victory: Sadiq Mohammad

LAHORE, Sep 14 (APP)- Former test cricketer, Sadiq Mohammad

said on Thursday the team which will be scoring over 170 runs

have the chance to win the third and last T20 match of the

independence Cup series here tomorrow, Friday at the Gadaffi Stadium.

“It will be a challenging game for both sides and the team which

piles up good number of runs (over 170) will have better

prospects of victory “, he told APP on the eve of the third

match between Pakistan and the World XI.

He praised the talent in the ranks of the world XI and said it was

after a long time that players of such a stature were visiting

Pakistan and the competition becomes tough for the youthful home

side to outsmart the experience (world XI) as it will be

“youth versus experience.”

“This match is very important as people across the globe be watching

it and right planning is needed to field a balanced Pakistani side

to keep World XI under pressure,” the former test cricketer said.

Sadiq Mohammad urged Pakistani team coach Mickey Arthur not to make experiments in the team selection as he did in the second match by giving little chance to pace bowler Usman Shinwari who bowled just one over.

“It was not a wise decision and giving a slight chance to a player

in a match will bring negative impact on his ability and mindset

and we will not be able to perform to his potential as he was not

given full chance to bowl his quota of overs in the match,”

the former test cricketer said.

To a question, he said winning the toss will be of greater

importance to bat first in the match.

“World XI has a strong batting line up and Pakistan also has the services of quality batsmen and match will be a treat to watch,” he said.

He said International cricket council and the PCB deserve praise and appreciation for working collectively for bringing back international cricket to Pakistan.

“They have done a good job for Pakistan and our Government

and security organizations made top class security arrangements

for the smooth conduct of the matches,” he said.

“It is new beginning of cricket in Pakistan and it is a

heartening sign that after the tour of world XI, Sri Lankan and

West Indies teams will also be visiting Pakistan to add to the joy

of the cricket loving people to watch international cricket,” he said.