Tea import increases 2.13% during last year

ISLAMABAD, Aug 16 (APP): Tea import increased by 2.13 percent during

the financial year ended on June 30,2016 as compared to the imports of the corresponding period of last year.

About 197,158 metric ton of tea worth US$ 523.929 million

imported to fulfill the domestic requirements against the import

of 173,785 metric ton valuing US$ 513.14 million of the same period of

last year.

Meanwhile, month on month basis, the tea imports into the

country decreased by 11.31 percent as it was recorded at 12,063

metric ton valuing 13.765 million in June, 2017.

The tea imports into the country during the month of June,

2016 was recorded at 14,782 metric ton worth of US$ 37,193 million,

according to the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Meanwhile, spices imports into the country during 12 months of

previous year reduced by 5.91 percent as about 133,2761 metric ton

of spices worth US$ 138.637 million imported as compared to the imports

of 143,520 metric ton worth of US$ 147.339 million of the same period

last year.

During the period under review, imports of soyabean oil also reduced

by 32.85 percent as was recorded at 97,280 metric ton.

Soyabean worth US$ 122.7895 million were imported during

previous financial year ended on June 30 as compared to the imports of

US$ 182.85 million of the corresponding period of last year.

It may be recalled here that food group imports into the

country during the period under review grew by 13.92 percent and it

was recorded at US$ 6.138 billion.