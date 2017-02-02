Tea import decreases 5.45 percent in first half

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (APP): Tea import into the country during

first half of current financial year decreased by 7.99 percent as

compared the imports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-December, 2016-17, about 107,408

metric tons of tea worth $257.584 million imported to fulfill the

domestic requirements as compared to imports of 91,090 metric tons

worth $279.953 million of same period of last year.

According the data, during last two quarters, spices import

into the country also reduced by 5.45 percent as 85,331 metric tons

of spices valuing $64.852 million imported as compared to the

imports of 77,155 metric tons worth $68.595 million of same period

of last year.

During the period under review about 6,115 metric tons of

sugar valuing $2.558 million imported as compared to 7,671 million

worth of $4.02 million of same period of last year.

During the first half of current financial year, food group

import increased by 9.04 percent as compared to same period of last

year.

Different food commodities worth $2.846 billion were imported into

the country in last two-quarters as compared to the imports of 2.626

billion of same period of last year.

The other commodities which registered witnessed positive

growth in their imports included milk cream and milk food for

infants by 1.23 percent, dry fruits and nuts by 28.70 percents and

palm oil by 1.73 percent respectively.