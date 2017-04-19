TDRO established to settle trade related disputes: Khuram Dastgir

ISLAMABAD, Apr 19 (APP): The government has established Trade Dispute Resolution Organization (TDRO) to deal with disputes of traders and settle them at institutional level.

It was stated by Minister for Commerce Khuram Dastgir while responding to a supplementary question raised in National Assembly during question hour on Wednesday.

To a supplementary question of MNA, Mehmood Khan Achakzai about those traders brining bad name to the country by cheating through their business activities, the minister said that TDRO had been established and efforts were being made to resolve dispute of Pakistani traders nationally or internationally.

While responding to another question, the minister said that 85%

increase in import of power generating machinery had been witnessed and machinery of 2.18 billion dollars had been imported so far.

Similarly, import of construction as well as mining machinery and

agriculture machinery had been also increased which indicated about prosperity of country in the future.

The Minister for Commerce also informed the House about agreement between State Bank of Pakistan and Iranian Central Bank for rice trade through banks.

He hoped that it would enhance the export of rice.