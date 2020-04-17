TCM proves effective for patients infected with Covid-19

BEIJING, Apr 17 (APP):Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) has played a significant role in curbing pneumonia caused by novel coronavirus, especially in early intervention, Dr Zhang Boli, an academician at the Chinese Academy of Engineering said.

Dr Zhang Boli, also the president of Tianjin Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine and his team fought Covid-19 since the outbreak, using traditional Chinese medicines with modern technology, according to China Economic Net.

Statistics from China’s National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine showed that overall effectiveness rate of over 90 percent among 74,187 Covid-19 patients across the nation.

World Health Organization (WHO) showed that approximately 6% to 10% of mild Covid-19 cases develop into severe ones. However, none of the 564 mild and common patients at the makeshift hospital developed into severe cases after treatment with the TCM formulas.

“More importantly, the blood biochemical indices of the recovered patients, such as the number of lymphocytes and leukocytes, showed significant improvements,” Zhang explained.

TCM is a 5,000-year-old system that uses tools to heal the mind and body and has always maintained its presence during several epidemic outbreaks.

In TCM terminology, Covid-19 is considered as “a disease caused by dampness and coldness”, and the resolve of dampness is aimed at the condition of immune system being suppressed. The detoxification is aimed at the virus and the clearing of heat is aimed at adjusting the micro-ecology in the patients’ gastrointestinal system.

According to Zhang Boli, a 72-year-old doctor, there are three aspects of experience in the country’s battle against the virus.

First and foremost is early detection, isolation, diagnosis and treatment and ask people under quarantine. Second is establishment of makeshift hospitals to expand the treatment capacity, cutting the transmission of the virus.

Third is the combination of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) and Western medicine. Medical experts from both TCM and Western medicine worked together and jointly protect people’s health.

It may be mentioned that recently, a Chinese pharmaceutical company donated Traditional Chinese Medicines (TCM) to a hospital in Karachi to help Pakistan’s health authorities.

The donated medicine has been listed as a recommended TCM in the treatment plan for the Covid-19 by the provincial TCM regulator in Hunan, China. It is believed that TCM will help Pakistan in containing Covid-19.