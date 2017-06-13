TCKP to arrange Shandur Polo Festival from July 21

PESHAWAR: Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) has forwarded a summary to Chief Minister Pervez Khattak to get his nod for holding three-day annual mega Shandur Polo Festival from July 21 to 23.

This was told in a meeting held here Tuesday with Special Assistant to

Chief Minister on Tourism Abdul Muneem Khan in the chair.

Members Provincial Assembly (MPAs) from Chitral Saleem Khan and Sardar Hussain, Secretary Sports, Tourism, Archaeology, Museums, Culture and Youth Affairs Mohammad Tariq, Commandant Chitral Scouts Nizamuddin, Brigadier Iqbal of Headquarter 21 Division Malakand, TCKP Managing Director Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, General Manager Sajjad Hameed, Director Culture Ajmal Khan, District Nazim Chitral Maghfirat Shah, Polo Association President, Sikandar-ul-Mulk, Director Hindukush Travels, Maqsood-ul-Mulkand other officials attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdul Muneem Khan said that Shandur Polo

Festival would be organised in a befitting manner to attract domestic and foreign tourists to the scenic region.

He directed concerned departments to take steps for the renovation of

polo ground, water supply, transport, holding meetings with stakeholders and provision of other facilities to participating teams, fans and tourists.

Abdul Muneem said that the festival would provide an opportunity of

thrill and enjoyment to tourists, spectators and fans of polo game. The special assistant said that Gilgit-Baltistan and Chitral teams would participate in mega annual event.

He said the event would also send a positive message to the outer world that peace and tranquility had been restored in the region.

“This year the festival would be unique as the local artisans and

skilled entrepreneurs would be provided opportunity to showcase their products, he added. He said rafting in the Shandur lake, paragliding, archery and kite flying would be part of the event to attract domestic and foreign tourists.

Camping village, stalls would also be established to highlight and

promote artworks of Chitral and Gilgit local artists and skilled people.