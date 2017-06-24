Tax system imperative for country’s development: FBR chief

ATTOCK, June 24 (APP): FBR Chairman Dr Muhammad Irshad said on

Saturday said a proper tax system was imperative for the country’s

development.

Speaking at foundation stone laying ceremony of District Taxation

Office here, the Federal Bureau of Revenue chief said from the tax paid

by the people, development work was carried out in the whole country. Taxation offices at district level would prove a milestone in promoting

tax culture, he added.

He said the people should not consider paying taxes as burden,

in fact, they contributed towards the country’s development by paying

their due taxes.