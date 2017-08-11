Tax Directory of 1.21 mln taxpayers launched, shows 50% increase in 4 years

ISLAMABAD, Aug 11 (APP): For the fourth consecutive year, the

Federal Board of Revenue here on Friday issued tax directory for the

year 2016, featuring tax details of 1,216,614 taxpayers, showing 50%

increase in last four years.

The 17,000 page document was formally launched by Finance

Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar during a function at FBR house

here. The document has also been placed at the FBR website.

The government has issued the tax directory of the taxpayers

for the consecutive 4th year. “In line with our tradition of last

three years, I am pleased to present the Tax Director of all

taxpayers for the Tax Year 2016, prepared by the FBR,” Finance

Minister said.

The tax directory comprises three sections including

corporations, Associations of Persons (AOPs) and individuals listed

in alphabetical order.

Dar said that the initiative taken by the government to

broaden tax base were yielding the desired results due to which the

total number of taxpayers, who have filed the returns and included

in this directory to 1,216,614 compared to 769,892 in 2013 and

1,074,418 taxpayers in the directory for tax year 2015.

He said that there had been 50 percent increase in taxpayers

during the past four years adding that the publication of tax

directory had encouraged people to come into tax net.

He said that Pakistan was fourth country that had issued tax

directory of its taxpayers adding that the purpose of issuing the

directory was to expand tax net.

He said that the tax directory was the manifestation of

government’s commitment to provide access to information to the

general public and should help in creating public awareness,

motivation and transparency.

Dar lauded efforts FBR Chairman and staff of the board for

their contribution in the publication of this directory.

The finance minister on the occasion called upon the senior

officials of the board to contribute to their best to achieve

current year tax collection targets.

He said that the government had to take hard decisions to

expand tax net and eliminate exemption culture.

Dar said that increasing revenues was imperative for promoting

development and defence programmes.

Talking about economy, the finance minister said that the

country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rose to 5.3 percent during

the last fiscal year adding that the growth target for ongoing

fiscal year had been fixed at 6%.

He said that the tax revenues had increased from Rs 1946

billion in 2013 to Rs 3362 billion in 2017.

He said that Pakistan also signed agreements with Switzerland

and Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) to

help stop corruption adding that the results of these agreements

would be materialized in years to come.