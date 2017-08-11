Tax Directory of 1.21 mln taxpayers launched, shows 50% increase in 4 years

ISLAMABAD, Aug 11 (APP): For the fourth consecutive year, the
Federal Board of Revenue here on Friday issued tax directory for the
year 2016, featuring tax details of 1,216,614 taxpayers, showing 50%
increase in last four years.
The 17,000 page document was formally launched by Finance
Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar during a function at FBR house
here. The document has also been placed at the FBR website.
The government has issued the tax directory of the taxpayers
for the consecutive 4th year. “In line with our tradition of last
three years, I am pleased to present the Tax Director of all
taxpayers for the Tax Year 2016, prepared by the FBR,” Finance
Minister said.
The tax directory comprises three sections including
corporations, Associations of Persons (AOPs) and individuals listed
in alphabetical order.
Dar said that the initiative taken by the government to
broaden tax base were yielding the desired results due to which the
total number of taxpayers, who have filed the returns and included
in this directory to 1,216,614 compared to 769,892 in 2013 and
1,074,418 taxpayers in the directory for tax year 2015.
He said that there had been 50 percent increase in taxpayers
during the past four years adding that the publication of tax
directory had encouraged people to come into tax net.
He said that Pakistan was fourth country that had issued tax
directory of its taxpayers adding that the purpose of issuing the
directory was to expand tax net.
He said that the tax directory was the manifestation of
government’s commitment to provide access to information to the
general public and should help in creating public awareness,
motivation and transparency.
Dar lauded efforts FBR Chairman and staff of the board for
their contribution in the publication of this directory.
The finance minister on the occasion called upon the senior
officials of the board to contribute to their best to achieve
current year tax collection targets.
He said that the government had to take hard decisions to
expand tax net and eliminate exemption culture.
Dar said that increasing revenues was imperative for promoting
development and defence programmes.
Talking about economy, the finance minister said that the
country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rose to 5.3 percent during
the last fiscal year adding that the growth target for ongoing
fiscal year had been fixed at 6%.
He said that the tax revenues had increased from Rs 1946
billion in 2013 to Rs 3362 billion in 2017.
He said that Pakistan also signed agreements with Switzerland
and Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) to
help stop corruption adding that the results of these agreements
would be materialized in years to come.
