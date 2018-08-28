Task Force on Water and Sanitation to be formulated with the approval of PM: Amin Aslam

ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (APP):Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam held a meeting on Tuesday with delegation of United Nations International Children Emergency Fund (UNICEF) to discuss water and sanitation situation in the country.

While talking to delegation Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change Amin Aslam said we will present the idea of formulating a task force on Water and Sanitation in Cabinet meeting. This task force will be given a time frame to achieve targets, said a press release issued here.

Punjab government started projects like SAAF PAANI which could not be implemented. He further added that Prime Minister highlighted issue of Child health in second cabinet meeting which shows the commitment of present government. He also committed to discuss in cabinet meeting about establishing an independent authority to check safe drinking water.

He highlighted that for present government it is easy to coordinate and implement strategies because three provincial government are aligning with federal government.

Shahida Azfar who is Deputy Executive Director of UNICEF head Quarters New York said that UNICEF will provide a working paper to task force to achieve targets. She also said that 92% of population in Pakistan has access to water but not safe drinking water due to issues of open deification which contaminates the water.We need to support provincial governments to reach sanitation targets.

Jean Gogh, Regional Director UNICEF Region of South Asia presented a report on “Stunting and Malnutrition” in which child does not get proper nutrition in first two years of birth.

Kitka Goyoi Chief Water Sanitation and Hygiene also said that Ministry need to create awareness among masses to stop open deification. In this regard UNICEF can provide support to develop a campaign. It is a collective responsibility of public and private sector to achieve clean drinking and sanitation Sustainable Development goals.

Advisor to PM on climate Change Amin Aslam assured them maximum support at government level.The meeting was also attended by Director General Environment Irfan Tariq and Mr. Kamaran Naeem, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Specialist UNICEF Pakistan.