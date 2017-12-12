Tariq urges parliamentary parties to play role for delimitations bill

ISLAMABAD, Dec 12 (APP):Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry has

urged all parliamentary parties to play role for passing delimitations bill from the Senate to ensure holding of

general elections on time.

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government was making all-out efforts to get resolved the matter,

he said talking to a private news channel.

He said it was equal responsibility of the PML-N as well as all political parties in the Parliament to make efforts

for the bill to make sure holding general elections on time.

The minister said the PML-N had been addressing reservations of the political parties including Pakistan Peoples

Party (PPP) regarding the bill and would continue doing to get it done.

He said the Prime Minister has also called a meeting of the leaders of parliamentary parties to discuss it and

resolve with the consensus in larger national interest.