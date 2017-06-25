Tariq grieved over oil-tanker tragedy

ISLAMABAD, June 25 (APP): Minister of State for Capital
Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr Tariq Fazal
Chaudhry Sunday expressed grief over the oil-tanker
tragedy at Ahmedpur East, in which a large number of people
had lost their lives and many others received injuries.
Dr Tariq, in a statement, prayed for the eternal peace of
the departed souls and expressed condolences with their bereaved
families. He also prayed for early recovery of the injured.
Thje minister also directed the management of Pakistan
Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Islamabad, to contact the
provincial authorities concerned and provide full assistance in
treating the victims.
“We are with the families of the victims and the federal
capital’s hospitals will provide all help and support to the
injured.”
He said there was a modern burn care centre at the PIMS, where
people from various parts of the country came.
Meanwhile, PIMS Vice Chancellor Dr Javed Akram said that as per
the minister’s directives arrangements had been made for the
treatment of the injured. “More beds will be arranged if the
need arises.”
