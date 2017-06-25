Tariq grieved over oil-tanker tragedy

ISLAMABAD, June 25 (APP): Minister of State for Capital

Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr Tariq Fazal

Chaudhry Sunday expressed grief over the oil-tanker

tragedy at Ahmedpur East, in which a large number of people

had lost their lives and many others received injuries.

Dr Tariq, in a statement, prayed for the eternal peace of

the departed souls and expressed condolences with their bereaved

families. He also prayed for early recovery of the injured.

Thje minister also directed the management of Pakistan

Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Islamabad, to contact the

provincial authorities concerned and provide full assistance in

treating the victims.

“We are with the families of the victims and the federal

capital’s hospitals will provide all help and support to the

injured.”

He said there was a modern burn care centre at the PIMS, where

people from various parts of the country came.

Meanwhile, PIMS Vice Chancellor Dr Javed Akram said that as per

the minister’s directives arrangements had been made for the

treatment of the injured. “More beds will be arranged if the

need arises.”