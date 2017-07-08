Tariq Bajwa assumes charge of Governor SBP

KARACHI, July 8 (APP): Tariq Bajwa has assumed the charge of Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Saturday.

An SBP announcement here said that the President of Pakistan appointed him as Governor SBP for a period of three years in pursuance of Section 10(3) of the State Bank of Pakistan Act 1956.

Immediately after assuming his office, Bajwa convened the meeting of

senior officials of the SBP and stated it was an honor for him to lead one of the prestigious institutions of the country.

He said he believed in team work and will continue to engage the senior

management in decision making.

The senior officials of the SBP assured him of their continued

cooperation and assistance in meeting goals and objectives of the Bank.

A career civil servant by profession, Bajwa has been associated with

Civil Service of Pakistan since 1981 before joining the SBP.

He has varied experience in his career including field assignments of

Assistant Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner, Secretariat positions both the Federal and Provincial Secretariat, General Manager PIA (1992-1996), Head of Pakistan’s Trade Mission in Los Angeles (1999-2004), Director General Planning and Finance in Earthquake Reconstruction & Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Bajwa served as Secretary Finance, Punjab, from 2010 to 2013 and during his tenure he steered stabilizing the finances of the province and introduced several reforms including pension reforms.

He also contributed as a Director on the Board of Bank of Punjab

(2010-2013) during which period the Bank underwent major performance turnaround.

In 2013 he was appointed Chairman, FBR (July 2013 to October, 2015) and under his leadership FBR revenues witnessed significant growth and the concept of Filer/Non-Filer was introduced.

The exercise of withdrawal of Statutory Regulatory Orders was undertaken and slabs of Custom Duties were reduced to four.

Thereafter, he took charge as Secretary, Economic Affairs Division and

then as Secretary Finance from where he retired on June 18, 2017.

As Secretary Finance, he also served as a Director on the SBP Board

during Feb-Jun, 2017.

He holds a Master’s degree in Public Administration from Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University and an LLB from University of the Punjab, Lahore.

He attended National Management Course at National School of Public

Policy Lahore in 2009 and training at National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) in 2004.

His professional expertise and experience include public policy formulation and implementation with specialization in public finance and taxation.