Tariq Ali of PPPP wins PS-50 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) candidate Tariq Ali has won election from Sindh constituency PS-50 Mirpurkhas-IV by securing 50,119.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) candidate Inayat Ullah stood second by securing 27,545 votes while an independent candidate Pehlaj Rai grabbed third position by getting 3,184 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 53.54 %.