Targeting of muslims need attention of OIC member states: Sardar Masood

MUZAFFARABAD, Sept 15 (APP): President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir,

Sardar Muhammad Masood Khan has said that OIC member countries should take practical steps against targeting of Muslims and their unabated genocide.

He was addressing a Meet the Press Program in Central Press Club

as a chief guest here on Thursday. He said that attention of OIC members is needed to stop targeting of Muslims in different regions of the globe including the massacre of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar and Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir.

He said the Kashmiri people have proved their courage against all the

state-sponsored terrorism and made clear to world community that Kashmiri people will never give up their freedom struggle against Indian illegal occupation.

AJK President asserted that Indian rulers have cunningly exerted

international pressure by diverting attention of west towards its markets giving them probabilities of economic incentives adding government of Pakistan is making efforts to foil all such Indian attempts and completion of CPEC is one of its target.

He stressed upon the youth to utilize social media for in favor of

Kashmir cause and highlight Kashmir issue in its true perspective across the world exposing real face of so called Indian secularism and democracy.

He also emphasized the local media to highlight Kashmir issue.