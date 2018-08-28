Tapi project to be completed during PTI’s tenure, Senate told

ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (APP):Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Ghulam Sarwar Khan Tuesday said the government would complete the Turkmenistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan (TAPI) project during its tenure.

Responding to the question of Senator Chaudhry Tanvir Khan in Senate, he said Memorandum

of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan and

the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

on further development of cooperation in the field of Fuel and Energy Sector

was signed on March 16, 2017.

He said the MoU is valid for five (05) years. The MoU envisages multiple areas of

mutual cooperation to development in the field of fuel, LPG, Oil, Gas and energy

sector of the two states.

This cooperation may include exchange of experience,

participation in building of Oil & Gas installations as well as import of

Liquefied Natural Gas from Turkmenistan.

The Commission laid emphasis on the need of early meeting of the Joint Working Group on Oil and Gas and also noted there is need to find a way forward for implementation of MoU signed by both

countries. Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) has also constituted the

Joint Working Group of senior officers.